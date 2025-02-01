Budget 2025 LIVE Sitharaman wore an off-white handloom silk sari with fish-themed embroidery in black, red and orange threads and a golden border, in line with traditional Madhubani art, paired with a red blouse. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's choice of sari for Budget Day has become a tradition that goes beyond fashion, symbolising India's rich cultural heritage and handloom traditions. For her eighth consecutive Budget presentation, she has chosen to wear a sari honouring the Madhubani art of Bihar, paying tribute to Padma Shri awardee Dulari Devi. Tribute to Madhubani art in Budget 2025 For the 2025 Union Budget, Sitharaman donned a sari gifted by Dulari Devi, a renowned Madhubani artist. She met the Padma Shri awardee during a credit outreach event at the Mithila Art Institute in Bihar, where Dulari Devi requested her to wear the sari on Budget Day. By choosing this sari, Sitharaman celebrated India’s artistic legacy while also subtly acknowledging the role of rural artisans and handicrafts in the economy.

Sitharaman’s sari selections have often reflected regional handloom traditions, economic priorities, and cultural symbolism:

2024: She wore an off-white Mangalagiri sari with a magenta border, highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s textile heritage. The Budget that year focused on Andhra Pradesh, including funding for the Polavaram irrigation scheme.

2023: A bold red silk sari with a black-and-gold temple border, featuring traditional motifs like chariots and peacocks, symbolised strength and stability.

2022: A deep brown Bomkai sari from Odisha with silver zari work showcased the intricate artistry of Odisha’s weavers.

2021: A Pochampally ikat sari from Telangana, known for its geometric patterns, symbolised ambition and economic recovery post-pandemic.

2020: A bright yellow silk sari with a blue border which represented growth, hope, and resilience as India navigated the pandemic’s impact.

2019: A pink Mangalagiri sari with a gold border marked her first Budget, representing a fresh economic outlook.

Beyond attire: Shift to bahi khata

Sitharaman’s saris are not just about aesthetics; they align with broader symbolic gestures. In 2019, she replaced the traditional briefcase with a "bahi khata" (Indian ledger) to carry the Budget, signalling a break from colonial-era practices. In recent years, her switch to a digital tablet reflects India’s push toward digitisation and eco-friendly governance.