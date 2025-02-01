Budget 2025: Thrilled by continued investment in sports, says Gagan Narang

Which aspects of the Budget do you feel most strongly about?

Being a former athlete, I am thrilled to see the continued investment in sports. The decision to allocate Rs 1,000 crore for Khelo India Games is in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making India a sporting superpower. The government's decision to allocate sports budget on increasing training programmes, providing better equipment and coaching is a boost for budding athletes.

Will the Budget help make India the third largest economy by 2030?

The government has given a fillip to businesses and eased the entry of international brands by reducing red tape. The continued efforts taken to promote ease of business in India certainly places the nation in a prime position to be a major economic power in the near future.

Will the Budget help create jobs and improve infrastructure?

The 'Make in India' mission will not only create jobs and develop skilled workforce but also push India as a global leader in manufacturing. The scheme is expected to facilitate employment for 2.2 million persons, which is a relief to unemployed youths. Another good sign is that the government has expressed interest in developing policy and facilitation measures to promote employment and entrepreneurship opportunities in labour-intensive sectors, which will result in the development of homegrown brands.

How do you think the Budget addresses issues like climate change and environmental sustainability?

With an increase of 9 per cent – from Rs 3,125.9 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 3,412.82 crore – to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the government has demonstrated its determination towards addressing environment challenges. The increased funding for Project Tiger and Project Elephant will further help in protecting the natural habitat of the animals.

Do you believe the Budget adequately allocates funds to education and healthcare?

The government has taken important steps to ensure essential and lifesaving medical care becomes accessible to everyone across Tier-II and Tier-III cities. There is clearly an opportunity for the overall growth of the nation with a renewed focus on the health sector. With the government announcing a slew of measures, including laboratories, broadband connectivity, and digital books for government schools in rural areas, the announcement appears to be a major step towards providing equal access to higher education for all while promoting digital India.