Budget 2025 LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman set to present her 8th Union Budget today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the first full Budget of the Modi 3.0 government today. Sitharaman will make history by presenting her eighth consecutive Union Budget, the highest by any finance minister in independent India. With expectations of revised income tax slabs, a massive boost for infrastructure, and increased funding for rural development and education, this Budget is highly anticipated. The Budget session of Parliament commenced on Friday, with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint session of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The session will take place in two parts, first from January 31 to February 13 and then from March 10 to April 4.

Ahead of the Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted a significant milestone. Speaking to reporters on Friday, he noted that for the first time since 2014, there was no foreign attempt to disrupt India's stability before a session. With his government presenting its first full-fledged Budget in its third term, Modi invoked Goddess Lakshmi, expressing hope that she will bless the poor and middle class with prosperity. He further emphasised that this Budget will infuse confidence and energy in India's journey towards ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’, a vision to make India a fully developed nation by its 100th year of independence.

India needs to achieve an average growth rate of around 8 per cent at constant prices for about a decade or two to realise its economic aspirations of becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047, the Economic Survey 2024-25, released on Friday, said. “To achieve this growth, the investment rate must rise to around 35 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) from the current 31 per cent. Additionally, it will be essential to develop the manufacturing sector further and invest in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and biotechnology,” the Survey said. The Survey highlighted the need for India to improve its global competitiveness through grassroots-level structural reforms and deregulation to reinforce its medium-term growth potential.