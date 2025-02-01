Startups get another Rs 10k crore 'Fund of Funds' fillip in Budget 2025

The Indian startup sector got a leg up in Union Budget 2025 with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing setting up a new Fund of Funds (FoF), having fresh and expanded scope of Rs 10,000 crore.

The initial FoF announced by the government with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore managed to catalyse commitments worth Rs 91,000 crore, said the FM.

ALSO READ: Budget FY26: Centre to give infra to vessels to boost shipbuilding in India “The renewal of the Rs 10,000 crore commitment to the Fund of Funds for AIFs is a significant step forward for the Indian startup and investment ecosystem. The initial Rs 10,000 crore commitment catalysed ₹91,000 crore in investments, and I fully expect this fresh infusion to attract an additional ₹1 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh crore in capital,” Anirudh Damani managing partner, Artha Venture Funds.

Damani further added that this initiative will provide much-needed growth capital to early-stage startups, further strengthening India’s position as a global innovation hub. “We are supremely excited about this development and look forward to actively participating in this next wave of investment momentum,” said he.

The first FoF was launched in 2016. The government provides these funds through SEBI registered AIFs. This has given an impetus to the Indian startup ecosystem over the last few years.

The FM also said that a new scheme will be launched to support 5 lakh women entrepreneurs from SC/ST.

Also Read

With research and development (R&D) in focus, the FM announced setting up FoF for the deeptech sector. This is being done to catalyse next generation startups in the country.

In the next 5 years, the Centre will provide 10,000 fellowships for tech research in IIT and IISc.