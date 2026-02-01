Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman keeps LTCG tax rates unchanged for FY27

Union Budget 2026 saw no changes to long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax rates and made no mention of revisions to income tax rates either. As a result, the prevailing rates for the financial year 2025–26 (FY26) are expected to continue in the new financial year too.

What are long-term capital gains?

ALSO READ: Derivatives trading to get costlier: STT on options premium raised to 0.15% Capital assets include listed equity shares, mutual funds, tax-free bonds, debentures, unlisted shares, immovable property and other financial instruments. The tax treatment of capital gains depends on the holding period, which determines whether gains are classified as long-term capital gains (LTCG) or short-term capital gains (STCG). The holding period differs between asset classes such as listed equity shares and equity-focused mutual funds versus immovable assets, gold, unlisted equity shares or debt mutual funds.

What are the prevailing LTCG tax rates? Unit-linked insurance plans (Ulips) with an annual premium above ₹2.5 lakh: LTCG taxed at 12.5 per cent without indexation

Listed equity shares and equity mutual funds: LTCG taxed at 12.5 per cent without indexation after 12 months; gains up to ₹1.25 lakh exempt

Listed tax-free bonds and listed debentures: LTCG taxed at 12.5 per cent without indexation after 12 months

Unlisted shares: LTCG taxed at 12.5 per cent without indexation after 24 months

Unlisted debentures and bonds: LTCG taxed at slab rate (no indexation) after 24 months ALSO READ: Budget 2026 brings tax relief, investment flexibility for overseas Indians