Budget 2026: Govt raises infra spending by 8.8% to record ₹12.2 trillion

India's federal government will spend a record ₹12.2 trillion ($133.08 billion) on ‍infrastructure in the ​upcoming financial year that begins on April 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during her annual budget presentation on Sunday.

The spending plan is 8.8 per cent higher than the ₹11.21 trillion budgeted for the current fiscal ​year, which was the highest on record so far.

India has significantly raised infrastructure spending after the Covid-19 pandemic, aiming to boost economic growth and create more jobs in the world's most populous country.

Capital goods companies such as Larsen & Toubro, IRB Infra, NBCC, Action Construction jumped between 1.3 per cent and 4 per cent on higher capex spending and announcements to scale up infrastructure development.