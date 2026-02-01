Budget support will help MSMEs scale from local to global: PM Modi

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Sunday called the Union Budget for 2026-27 (FY27) “a highway of immense opportunities” that will help spur job creation.

In his televised remarks, the PM said the Budget’s support for medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs) will empower them in growing from local to global, in the context of India’s recent trade deals. He also spoke of steps to promote tourism, particularly in the North East. He further said that India’s role as a trusted democratic partner and trusted quality supplier is continuously expanding. India’s recent major trade deals, like the one concluded with the European Union (EU) on January 27, aim to ensure maximum benefit for the country’s youth and its SMEs, and the Budget has taken significant steps to advance in that direction.

The PM said the Budget presents an ambitious roadmap to accelerate the ‘Make in India’ and Atmanirbhar Bharat campaigns with “unprecedented support” to sunrise sectors. Modi also listed “futuristic” measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, which include the BioPharma Shakti Mission, Semiconductor Mission 2.0, Electronic Component Manufacturing Scheme, the creation of a rare earth corridor, strengthening critical minerals sector, new schemes in the textile sector, promotion of high-tech tool manufacturing, and preparation of champion MSMEs. Modi added that the foundation of balanced development has been strengthened by empowering states. Important measures have been taken for farmers engaged in the production of coconut, cashew, cocoa, and sandalwood, he said.

Modi said the Bharat Vistaar AI tool will help farmers by providing information in their own language, and promoting entrepreneurship in fisheries and animal husbandry will create more employment and self-employment opportunities in villages. He said the FY27 Budget is the foundation for India’s journey towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047, and will give India’s ‘reform express’ new energy and momentum. “India is not content with simply being the fastest-growing economy; India wants to become the world's third-largest economy,” he said. He added that the Budget focuses on reducing fiscal deficit and controlling inflation, while simultaneously ensuring high capital expenditure and high growth. Modi pointed to the Budget’s proposed dedicated freight corridor, expansion of waterways across the country, a high-speed rail corridor, special focus on the development of Tier-II and Tier-III cities, and promotion of municipal bonds to provide stronger economic foundations for cities as steps to strengthen infrastructure.

Modi said the establishment of medical hubs, allied health professionals, promotion of the ‘Orange Economy’, encouragement of gaming, tourism, and the Khelo India Mission, will pave the way for new opportunities for the youth. He said a major tax concession has been announced to make India the world’s data centre hub. Highlighting that Sitharaman, a female finance minister, has set a new record by presenting the Budget for the ninth successive time, the PM said the document reflects the empowered spirit of the country’s women. He added that it prioritises building a modern ecosystem for women-led and women-run self-help groups (SHGs) with 100 million currently associated with them. He said the proposed construction of new hostels for girl students in every district will help make education more accessible.