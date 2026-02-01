Budget 2026: Defence spending nears 2% of GDP, reversing decline

Defence allocation in the Budget reversed its recent declining trend as a percentage of GDP, rising to just under 2 per cent (1.997 per cent) with a Budget Estimate (BE) allocation of ₹7.85 trillion (₹7,84,678.28 crore) for 2026–2027 (FY27), compared with ₹6.81 trillion (₹6,81,210.27 crore) for FY26, which represented 1.91 per cent of GDP.

The FY27 BE represents a 15.19 per cent increase over the FY26 BE, while the rise over the FY26 Revised Estimates (RE) is about 7.12 per cent. The FY26 RE stood at ₹7.33 trillion (₹7,32,511.76 crore).

Defence’s share of GDP had declined from 2.25 per cent in FY20 to 1.91 per cent in FY25, a level that was maintained in FY26 as well. Defence spending as a percentage of GDP fell below the crucial two per cent threshold — a long-standing demand of defence experts and industry — in 2023–24, registering at 1.97 per cent.