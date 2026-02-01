Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Budget / News / Budget 2026: Sitharaman lays 16th Finance Commission report in Lok Sabha

Budget 2026: Sitharaman lays 16th Finance Commission report in Lok Sabha

The Finance Commission is a constitutional body that gives suggestions on Centre-state financial relations and is set up periodically

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
The Finance Commission provides a formula for devolution of taxes between Centre and states | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 11:26 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday laid the 16th Finance Commission report for tax revenue devolution between Centre and states for 2026-2031 in the Lok Sabha.

The Finance Commission, which has been set up under the Constitution, provides a formula for devolution of taxes between Centre and states.

Also Read: Check Budget 2026 Live

Cesses and surcharge levied by the Centre are not part of the divisible pool.

The Finance Commission is a constitutional body that gives suggestions on Centre-state financial relations and is set up periodically.

The 16th Finance Commission, headed by former Vice-Chairman of Niti Aayog Arvind Panagariya, was set up on December 31, 2023.

Led by Panagariya, Finance Commission members -- Retired bureaucrat Annie George Mathew, economist Manoj Panda, SBI Group Chief Economic Advisor Soumya Kanti Ghosh, and RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar -- and Secretary to the Commission Ritvik Pandey submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu on November 17, 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Budget 2026: Key numbers to watch out for amid reform expectations

FM Sitharaman meets President for customary pre-Budget presentation meeting

Budget 2026 to focus on job growth, fiscal discipline amid global risks

Budget 2026: What to expect on fiscal deficit, defence and infrastructure

Budget 2026 to focus on reforms as room for spending shrinks amid risks

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanBudget 2026Union BudgetBudget session

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story