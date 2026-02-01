Sunday, February 01, 2026 | 07:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Budget 2026: Is the Indian stock market open for trading on Sunday, Feb 1?

Despite it being a non-working day, trading will continue in the equity and commodity markets on account of presentation of Union Budget 2026

Union Budget 2026

Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 7:53 AM IST

Indian equity markets will remain open on Sunday, February 1, 2026, for a special trading session, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget 2026 in the parliament today. 
 
Despite it being a non-working day, trading will continue in the equity and commodity markets. Investors across India are closely watching the Union Budget, a crucial policy announcement that signals the government’s economic priorities and fiscal roadmap for the year ahead.
 
"On account of the presentation of the Union Budget, members are requested to note that Exchange shall be conducting a live trading session on February 01, 2026, as per the standard market timings," the National Stock Exchange said in a circular. 
 
 
The exchanges will follow their standard trading schedule for the budget day as well. Pre-market activity will take place from 9:00 AM to 9:08 AM, followed by regular trading hours from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. Block deals will be facilitated in two windows, an early session from 8:45 AM to 9:00 AM and a second session in the afternoon between 2:05 PM and 2:20 PM.  CATCH STOCK MARKET TODAY LIVE ON BUDGET 2026 
Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget for FY27 in the Lok Sabha at 11:00 AM. The presentation will take place at Parliament House in New Delhi, after which the Budget papers will be formally laid before both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Additionally, the Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will also remain open for trading for a special session on February 1. MCX will operate according to its usual timetable, starting with a pre-open session from 8:45 AM to 8:59 AM. Regular trading will then continue from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, with client code modifications permitted until 5:15 PM.

Stock Market performance around the Union Budgets

According to a report by SBI Securities, the Sensex has ended the Budget Day in positive territory eight times over the past 15 years, delivering an average return of 1.26 per cent. In the remaining seven instances, the index closed lower, with an average decline of 0.68 per cent.
 
Looking at post-Budget performance, the trend has been more favourable. In the week following the Budget, the Sensex has finished higher in 11 out of the last 15 years, recording an average gain of 2.10 per cent. The index closed in the red only four times during this period, with an average loss of 2.05 per cent.

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 7:42 AM IST

