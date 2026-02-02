Budget 2026 to promote handloom and empower weavers, says Sunil Sethi

What is the best thing about the Budget?

Since I am an advisor to the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, it is heartening to know about the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Samaj initiative, which is being introduced for khadi and handlooms.

This will promote national freedom fabric and handlooms, and empower weavers and artisans. It proves that robust initiatives to help handicraft and rural youth employment, as well as supporting one district, one product is the only way forward. The opening of the National Institute of Design in east India is a splendid move. Design was, and remains, an integral part of our country. I believe this move by the government is superlative.

The push for the textiles sector, the emphasis on technical textiles, and the move to introduce mega textile parks will bring seismic changes. Many duty-free imports of specified products for leather, footwear and textiles will, hopefully, make these goods cheaper. The three textile parks, on the plug-and-play model, will scale up manufacturing. Content creation labs in 15,000 schools and many colleges will give an additional boost to the design industry. How do you think the Budget addresses issues like climate change and environmental sustainability? The focus on sustainable fibres like silk, jute, and manmade recycled fibres ensures that Indian fashion remains ethical. A Rs 1 trillion Urban Challenge Fund will finance sustainable projects; plus, 4,000 electric buses will be introduced.