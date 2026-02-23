Zimbabwe vs West Indies LIVE SCORE T20 WC Super 8: Can ZIM spring another surprise? Toss at 6:30 PM
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Zimbabwe take on the West Indies in Match 44 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium tonight.
Zimbabwe have been one of the standout teams of the competition so far. They opened their campaign with a dominant eight-wicket victory over Oman and followed it up with an impressive 23-run win against Australia. A rain-affected no-result against Ireland failed to slow their momentum, as they returned strongly to chase down 178 against Sri Lanka, clinching a six-wicket success.
Remaining unbeaten in the group stage, Zimbabwe’s success has been built around a disciplined bowling attack and a reliable top order. Brian Bennett has provided solidity at the top, while Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl have made valuable contributions in the middle phase. Leading the pace department, Blessing Muzarabani has consistently delivered key breakthroughs.
The West Indies have matched that form with a series of commanding performances. They registered four comprehensive victories over Scotland, England, Nepal, and Italy to finish as group leaders. Their batting has blended composure and power, with Shai Hope offering stability and Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell supplying explosive finishing touches. Having already played in Mumbai, they will be comfortable with the conditions.
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Probable Playing 11
West Indies playing 11 (probable): Brandon King, Shai Hope (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph
Zimbabwe playing 11 (probable): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the T20 WC Super 8 match between Zimbabwe and West Indies will take place at 6:30 PM IST
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.
6:08 PM
Zimbabwe vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: WI looking well balanced!
6:05 PM
Zimbabwe vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: ZIM coming in hot!
6:01 PM
Zimbabwe vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Group 1 teams in action again!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 encounter between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Mumbai. With giant killers Zimbabwe and 2-time champions West Indies taking part in the clash tonight, Group 1 will shape up in an interesting manner with hosts India already losing their first game yesterday. Toss at 6:30 PM IST
First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 5:58 PM IST