Budget fails to enthuse markets: How the Budget affects key sectors

EY India takes a look at how top stocks fared on Thursday when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget for FY25

Business Standard

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 11:57 PM IST
Sector Watch

How the Budget affects key sectors

Infrastructure

l Focus on comprehensive development of airports under Udan scheme
l Focus on expansion of Metro rail to promote urban transformation
l Target to enable 10 million households to obtain 300 units of electricity per month through rooftop solarisation
l Implementation of three key economic railway corridor programmes for multi-modal connectivity
l Middle-Class Housing scheme to be launched to encourage home ownership 
l Distribution of input tax credit on common services made mandatory through ISD registration

Automotive
 
l Impetus to strengthen electric vehicle ecosystem via domestic manufacturing and building charging infrastructure
l Increase in Budget allocation of PLI schemes for automobiles & auto components
l Distribution of input tax credit on common services (including under reverse charge) made mandatory through ISD registration

Pharmaceutical

l Focus on vaccination for girls between age group of 9 and 14 years for prevention of cervical cancer
l U-WIN platform for managing immunisation and vaccination programmes to be rolled out
l Comprehensive programme for synergy in implementation of maternal and childcare
l Plan to set up more medical colleges








Topics :Union BudgetIndian stock markets

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 11:57 PM IST

