Budget 2024: Political reactions pour in ahead of Sitharaman's speech

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Interim Budget today ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, marking the final Budget in the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This Budget is interim in nature, and the comprehensive Budget for the financial year 2024-25 will be introduced only after the formation of the new government following the general elections.

Let's look at how political leaders are reacting to the Budget ahead of the finance minister's speech.



Pratap Deb





"The expectations from Odisha are very high. But since it is an Interim Budget, how much they will cater to the demands of the state is to be seen. In the last couple of years, we have been the top investment destination in the case of industry in the country. We expect a lot of funding in the port sector, industrial corridor sector, and in the power sector," Odisha Minister Pratap Deb said.

"There's always been a huge demand for the infrastructural development of railways... We still have six districts unconnected by railways. Odisha is a resource-rich state, and infrastructure development in connectivity is a necessity... We have virtually achieved food security in the agriculture sector. Central assistance will be required for the diversification of crops. These are the major sectors of our state which require central assistance," he added.

Rao Inderjit Singh

Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh said that the "Budget will be progressive and for the development of the country."

Manickam Tagore

Speaking on the Interim Budget, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, "Hope that Nirmala Sitharaman delivers on the promises which they admitted. Instead of diverting from the real issues, let them address unemployment, the farmers' pain, MSME sector's problems and the price rise. We hope that the Interim Budget addresses these important issues, instead of only helping the friends like Adani and other business houses on whose pillars the Modi government is running."

Vaiko



Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) MP Vaiko added, "They [BJP govt] will try to hoodwink the people of India."

K Suresh