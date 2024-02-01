Home / Budget / News / Budget for President's office increase by 47.5% to Rs 144.18 crore

Budget for President's office increase by 47.5% to Rs 144.18 crore

In the announcements for the 2024-25 interim Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Rs 90.87 crore was allocated for the president's secretariat

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 6:17 PM IST
The interim Budget on Thursday allocated Rs 144.18 crore for the staff, household and allowances of the president, a massive increase of Rs 46.49 crore (about 47.5 per cent) from Rs 97.69 crore earmarked in the revised estimates for FY24.

In the announcements for the 2024-25 interim Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Rs 90.87 crore was allocated for the president's secretariat and Rs 52.71 crore was sanctioned under the head 'other expenditures', which provides for the expenditure on the household establishment of the president, including staff salaries.

Other expenditures also include discretionary grants of the president and provision for capital section.

The document shows that of the total allocation, Rs 60 lakh has been allocated for the salary and allowances of the president, which remained unchanged from the last budget.

The amount allocated under the head 'president's secretariat' provides for the establishment and allied expenses with respect to it which includes grants-in-aid for Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya on the campus of the president's estate and also includes provision for capital section.

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

