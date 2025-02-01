Budget: Govt ups allocation for Ayush ministry by 14% to Rs 3,992.90 crore

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy is a subordinate office under the Ministry of Ayush. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 7:10 PM IST
The budget allocation for the Ministry of Ayush has been increased to Rs 3,992.90 crore for 2025-26 from Rs 3,497.64 crore (revised estimates) in 2024-25, a 14.15 per cent hike.

The National Medicinal Plants Board has been allocated Rs 18.59 crore while the Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy (PCIM&H) has been allocated Rs 21.96 crore.

The National Medicinal Plants Board undertakes promotional and contractual farming schemes to encourage in-situ conservation and ex-situ cultivation of medicinal plants for providing raw materials of assured quality for manufacturing of ASU&H (Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homeopathy) medicines.

The Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy is a subordinate office under the Ministry of Ayush. It is an appellate authority for testing of all Ayush drugs in India. It also sets the standards for all Ayush drugs that are published in the form of pharmacopoeias.

The autonomous bodies have been allocated Rs 1,965.80 crore, of which Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences has been given Rs 457.20 crore, Central Council for Research in Homeopathy has been given Rs 165 crore, Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine has been given Rs 214.50 crore and All India Institute of Ayurveda has been given Rs 251.20 crore.

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

