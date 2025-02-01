Consumer companies upbeat as Budget tax relief boosts middle-class spending

Consumer companies have reason to rejoice as the Budget announcement provided tax relief to the middle class, with income up to Rs 12 lakh now tax-free, putting more money in consumers' hands.

The government’s announcement in the Budget to boost rural infrastructure will also aid growth in rural consumption.

This comes at a time when urban consumption is under pressure, as reflected in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies' October-December quarter results.

In the July-September quarter, urban demand for FMCG grew 2.8 per cent, while rural demand rose 6 per cent from 5.2 per cent in the April-June quarter, according to NielsenIQ. The research firm also reported that the FMCG sector grew 5.7 per cent by value and 4.1 per cent by volume in the July-September quarter, driven by rural demand.

“The focus on tax reliefs and measures aimed at increasing disposable incomes, especially for the middle class, is a positive move that will strengthen purchasing power and drive demand for quality food products,” said Angshu Mallick, managing director and chief executive officer, Adani Wilmar.

Dabur India echoed the optimism. “Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2025-26 marks a pivotal step towards enhancing the financial well-being and quality of life for millions of middle-class families. The substantial tax relief measures, particularly making income up to Rs 12 lakh tax-free, will provide essential financial respite to middle-class families, increasing their disposable income, encouraging spending, and promoting overall economic growth. This focus on the middle class addresses a long-standing demand and is a positive step towards a more inclusive and robust economy,” said Mohit Malhotra, chief executive officer, Dabur India.

Malhotra is optimistic that this move will help curb the slowdown in urban consumption and put it back on the growth track.

“Additionally, the Budget’s emphasis on the agricultural sector, with enhanced support for farmers through increased Kisan Credit Card limits and targeted financial incentives, is commendable. These measures will not only strengthen the agricultural backbone of our country but also ensure food security and sustainable growth in the sector,” Malhotra said.

Britannia Industries’ executive director and chief executive officer, Rajat Singh Kohli, also lauded the government’s decision to exempt income up to Rs 12 lakh from tax, saying it directly strengthens middle-class purchasing power. “This increased disposable income, alongside support for farmers and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through enhanced credit guarantees, creates a powerful consumption stimulus across markets. The government's continued commitment to investments in infrastructure and research and development (R&D), backed by disciplined fiscal management targeting a 4.4 per cent deficit, establishes a strong foundation for sustained economic growth and builds confidence in India's capability and potential.”

Gautam Singhania, chairman and managing director, Raymond Group, said the Budget announcement would drive household spending, which is essential for sectors such as retail and real estate.

“Higher discretionary spending signals economic vitality, fueling consumption-led growth and strengthening market dynamics,” Singhania said.

The automobile sector also expects a lift in demand, especially for entry-level motorbikes and small cars .

Rakesh Sharma, executive director, Bajaj Auto, said the Budget’s push to put more money in consumers ' hands is “certainly a positive.” "Let's see what quantum of impact happens," he said. On whether the 100 cc bike segment—where entry-level bike growth has been half that of the 125 cc and above segment—will see a revival, Sharma said, "All segments should get a lift, particularly if sentiment also improves on the back of these breaks."

The country's largest passenger carmaker, which has seen an 8 per cent dip in the mini and compact car segment between April and January, said it is too early to comment on whether small cars will be back in demand. Industry veterans note that small car buyers have migrated to the used-car segment, as their disposable incomes have not increased at the same rate as car prices in recent years .

CS Vigneshwar, president of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), said, "The increase in the income tax exemption limit to Rs 12 lakh will directly boost demand for two-wheelers , passenger vehicles, and electric vehicles, as consumers have more disposable income to upgrade their vehicles."

For the rural economy, the Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana—benefiting 1.7 crore farmers —along with the Kisan Credit Card loan limit expansion, will drive demand for tractors , small commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers , he added.

"MSMEs, which form the backbone of the economy, are set to thrive with higher credit limits, an enhanced fund-of-funds for startups, and new financing options—a move that will also encourage the expansion of auto dealers hips and fleet businesses," he said.