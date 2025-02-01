Budget: Relief for homeowners, claim zero tax on 2 self-occupied properties

In a major tax reform aimed at promoting homeownership and easing the tax burden on middle-class families, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Union Budget 2025 that taxpayers can now claim the annual value of two self-occupied properties as zero. This significant change replaces the previous rule, where only one self-occupied property could benefit from the tax exemption, while additional properties were taxed based on deemed rental income, even if they were not rented out.

"Previously, taxpayers were only allowed to claim the annual value of one self-occupied property as zero, while any additional properties were taxed based on deemed rental income. The recent change, announced in Budget 2025, allows taxpayers to claim the annual value of two self-occupied properties as zero. This amendment provides significant tax relief, reduces compliance burdens, and encourages homeownership by making it more affordable for middle-class families, without having to pay income tax on notional rental values of self occupied homes. It reflects a more progressive approach in accommodating the diverse needs of property owners," said Sandeep Chilana, Managing Partner,CCLaw . Ankit Jain, Partner, Ved Jain & Associates, explains this further: The new rule effectively means that individuals who own more than one home will no longer have to pay taxes on the notional rental income from these properties. Instead, they will be allowed to claim both as self-occupied properties, thereby offering a substantial relief to taxpayers who previously faced income tax on their second home's assumed rental value, which in many cases was a source of financial stress for middle-income homeowners.

Previously, an individual could claim up to two properties as ‘self-occupied’ if they were either residing in them or unable to do so due to employment or business requirements in another location. In such cases, the deemed rental value of these properties was considered Nil, and no notional income was added to the owner's taxable income.

However, the latest Budget has eased these conditions by removing the requirement of employment or business in another location. Now, an individual can claim any two properties as self-occupied, irrespective of their circumstances, ensuring that no notional rental income is imputed for those properties.

This revision provides significant relief not only to the middle class but also to high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), as many people own multiple properties that cannot be rented out due to various constraints such as family usage, legal issues, or unfavorable market conditions.

Key Benefits of the New Amendment:

Tax Relief for Homeowners: Homeowners who possess more than one self-occupied property can now claim both properties as self-occupied, removing the notional tax burden on them. This creates substantial savings and makes owning multiple homes more financially feasible, especially for the middle class.

Encouragement for Homeownership: This change encourages people to invest in homes without the fear of facing additional tax liability on non-rented properties. Families who have invested in second homes, often for investment or personal use, can now enjoy their properties without worrying about tax on notional rental income. This reduction in tax liabilities will free up funds that can be utilized for other needs such as education, health, or retirement savings, further boosting household consumption and well-being.