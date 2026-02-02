Budget 2026 move on MACT interest seen cutting litigation, speeding claims

The Union government’s proposal that any interest awarded by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) to individuals will be exempt from income tax will help reduce litigation for insurance companies and ensure faster settlement of claims, experts said.

According to the Union Budget, to alleviate the suffering of victims of motor vehicle accidents and their families, it is proposed that any interest awarded on compensation by MACT to a natural person will be exempt from income tax. The Budget also proposes that, in the case of individuals, no tax shall be deducted at source (TDS) on such interest, irrespective of the amount awarded. The amendment will come into effect from April 1, 2026.