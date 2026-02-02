High-level banking panel for Viksit Bharat a key step: Bandhan Bank founder

Bandhan Bank founder and Group Chairman Chandra Shekhar Ghosh on Monday said the Union Budget's proposal to set up a High Level Committee on Banking for Viksit Bharat is a significant step towards aligning the banking sector with India's next phase of growth, while safeguarding financial stability, inclusion and consumer protection.

In the budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed formation of the panel to comprehensively review the banking sector, and align it with India's next phase of growth, while safeguarding financial stability, inclusion and consumer protection.

She also outlined a proposal for NBFCs with clear targets for credit disbursement and technology adoption, and suggested the restructuring of public sector NBFCs such as Power Finance Corporation and Rural Electrification Corporation to improve scale and efficiency.

Ghosh said the proposed committee may play a key role in shaping the future regulatory and policy framework for banks, particularly those engaged in micro-credit and inclusion-led lending. "If we want to reach the goal of Viksit Bharat, the micro-credit industry will have to contribute more, particularly in helping people at the bottom of the pyramid become self-reliant," he told PTI. Ghosh said the recommendations of the proposed banking committee would have a positive spillover for lenders operating in the microfinance space. "Hope that when this review is finalised, it can help microfinance institutions and those lending to this segment. Even banks will get more benefit from it," he added.