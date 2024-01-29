Home / Budget / News / Budget wishlist: Commerce department seeks 10% hike in RoDTEP allocation

Budget wishlist: Commerce department seeks 10% hike in RoDTEP allocation

For the current financial year, the finance ministry had allocated Rs 15,069 crore towards the scheme. A 10 per cent jump will make the allocation for the scheme Rs 16,575.9 crore

Premium
The RoDTEP scheme refunds the embedded non-creditable central, state and local levies paid on inputs to exporters
Shreya Nandi New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 6:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The commerce department has sought a 10 per cent increase in the allocation for the export-boosting Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) scheme in the upcoming interim Budget, people aware of the matter said.

For the current financial year, the finance ministry had allocated Rs 15,069 crore towards the scheme. A 10 per cent jump will make the allocation for the scheme Rs 16,575.9 crore.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


“We have sought a 10 per cent increase in the RoDTEP allocation, in line with the expectation of export growth,” a senior government official told Business Standard.


A higher allocation during the current financial year will help exporters, especially when external demand from developed economies is tepid. This is at a time when global uncertainties, including the Red Sea crisis, are set to weigh on outbound shipments from India.

The RoDTEP scheme refunds the embedded non-creditable central, state and local levies paid on inputs to exporters. These taxes were not being refunded but were incurred by the export entities in manufacture and distribution of exported products.

The scheme is valid till June 30 at the same rates to the existing export items, and going ahead, it will be extended till the end of the next financial year, the official cited above said.

 
“An increase in RoDTEP allocation will enable it to cover certain leftover products and entities like advance authorisations holders and export-oriented units/ special economic zones (EOUs/SEZs), which are also bearing the incidence of unrebated taxes and duties, including the embedded taxes. This increase may also be needed to factor export growth as well,” Ajay Sahai, director-general (D-G) and chief executive officer (CEO), Federation of Indian Export Organisations (Fieo) said.

The scheme was notified on January 1, 2021, as it replaced the controversial Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS). This came after a World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling stated that it violated the provisions of the global trade body by giving export subsidies for a wide range of goods.

Between January 1, 2021, and March 31, 2023, Rs 27,018 crore was spent towards the scheme. During the current financial year, Rs 15,069 crore has been allocated to support 10,610 product lines.

Also Read

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Budget 2024: Key announcements made in previous interim budget in 2019

Parliament session from January 31, FM to present Interim Budget on Feb 1

Exporters seek more sops for value-added products under Rodtep scheme

Interim Budget 2024: Date, time and halwa ceremony; all you need to know

Govt may raise dividend target to Rs 70k cr from RBI, banks, FIs in Budget

NGOs working for elderly asks govt for more inclusive measures in Budget

Interim Budget 2024: Defence budget under Modi govt from 2014-2023

Budget 2024: Govt calls all-party meet on Jan 30, ahead of budget session

Budget 2024: Women entrepreneurs advocate inclusive policies, skilling

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Commerce ministryBudgetTrade exportsFinance Ministry

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story