Tuesday, March 03, 2026 | 07:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / North India to see above-normal heat days in March; mercury to cross 30°C

North India to see above-normal heat days in March; mercury to cross 30°C

According to the IMD, maximum temperatures are currently running 4-6 degrees Celsius above normal across many parts of northwest India and are expected to remain above normal in the next few days

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

Central India is likely to see a gradual rise of 2-4 degrees Celsius over the next five days. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2026 | 7:16 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

As March begins, India is witnessing a sharp contrast in weather patterns, soaring temperatures across the plains and the possibility of fresh snowfall in the hills. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a sustained rise in temperatures in northern and central regions, even as a weak western disturbance could bring light rain and snow to hilly states.
 
Heat intensifies across northwest and central India
 
According to the IMD, maximum temperatures are currently running 4-6 degrees Celsius above normal across many parts of northwest India and are expected to remain appreciably to markedly above normal over the next seven days.
 
 
Central India is likely to see a gradual rise of 2-4 degrees Celsius over the next five days. According to the latest weather bulletin, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha may see temperatures  increase by about 2-3 degrees Celsius in the next three days before stabilising.
 
Maharashtra is also expected to record a 2-4 degrees Celsius rise in maximum temperatures over the next four days, while Gujarat could see a sharper spike of 3-5 degrees Celsius in the coming three days.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Iran operations may last 4-5 weeks, could go much longer: Donald Trump

Flights

West Asia crisis: UAE resumes flights; Indian carriers plan relief

Strait of Hormuz

Explained: What is the Strait of Hormuz and why it is vital for oil trade

UK, UK immigration, UK visa

UK flight ticket scam: Elderly couple lose £2,500 to fake Expedia booking

money, Rs, rupees, currency, funding, fund, funds

Thinking of converting credit card purchases into EMIs? Here's how to do it

 
Hot and humid conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Konkan and Goa on March 4 and 5, and across Gujarat between March 4 and 6.
 
Rain and snowfall likely in Himalayan states
 
While the plains brace for an early onset of summer, parts of the Himalayan region may experience a brief spell of winter weather.
 
Isolated to scattered light rainfall and snowfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir between March 4 and 8, Himachal Pradesh on March 7 and 8, and Uttarakhand on March 8.
 
In the Northeast, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh may receive isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.
 
Delhi braces for warmer days
 
The national capital is set for a steady rise in temperatures over the coming week. The IMD has forecast a 3-4 degrees Celsius increase in maximum temperatures over the next seven days, with readings likely to remain appreciably to markedly above normal.
 
The maximum temperature in Delhi may touch 35 degrees Celsius this week, while the minimum is expected to hover around 18 degrees Celsius, a clear signal of the approaching summer.
 
From March 3 to 5, sustained surface winds of 15-25 kmph are expected during the daytime, with occasional gusts reaching up to 35 kmph. Skies will remain mainly clear.
 

More From This Section

Modi

PM Narendra Modi thanks top West Asian leaders for safety of Indians

SC, Supreme Court

SC raps trial court for citing AI-generated orders in deciding case

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

'Misreading of facts': CBI on order discharging Kejriwal in excise case

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi govt to roll out 'Pink Saheli' cards from 50 centres on Tuesday

smoke, chimney, gas

Toxic gas leaks from Palghar chemical unit; 458 persons evacuated

Topics : IMD weather forecast weather warning Heatwaves BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 7:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayiPhone 17e PriceStocks to buy todayIran War UpdateGold and Silver Rate todayHoli Holiday 2026West Asia ConflictStock Market HolidayM4 iPad Air