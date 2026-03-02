Holi Holiday 2026: As March begins, schools and banks across India are preparing for multiple holiday closures linked to major religious, cultural and regional festivals. Academic calendars released by different states and educational institutions indicate several non-teaching days scheduled throughout the month.

Festivals such as Holi, Eid al-Fitr, Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, Dola Jatra, Ugadi and Gudi Guri Padwa are among the key observances taking place in March 2026. The exact holiday dates vary from state to state depending on local traditions, government notifications and education board schedules.

When will Holi 2026 be celebrated across states in India?

Schools in these states are expected to remain closed on that day. Holi will be celebrated on March 3 in:

· Maharashtra

· Telangana

· Rajasthan

· West Bengal

· Goa

· Jharkhand

· Madhya Pradesh

· Uttarakhand

· Assam

· Kerala

Schools will stay shut on the festival day in these regions. Holi will be celebrated on March 4, 2026, in:

· Manipur

· Arunachal Pradesh

· Jammu & Kashmir

· Uttar Pradesh

· Gujarat

· Mizoram

· Odisha

· Chandigarh

· Delhi

· Bihar

· Chhattisgarh

· Meghalaya

· Himachal Pradesh.

More about the Holi 2026 holidays in schools

The state government of Uttar Pradesh has announced a 3-day Holi holiday. All government offices and educational institutions will be closed from March 2 to March 4, according to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Exams are currently being administered in the majority of Delhi's schools. There will not be any tests on Holi.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has chosen not to hold any board exams on March 4. The Bihar Education Department's official academic calendar states that schools in Bihar will be closed on March 3 and 4. Also Read: Stock market holiday: Are NSE, BSE closed on Mar 3 or Mar 4 for Holi?

March 2026 Bank Holidays

· March 2, 2026: Banks in Uttar Pradesh will stay shut on account of Holika Dahan.

· March 3, 2026: Banks will remain closed in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Goa, Bihar, Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh for Holi celebrations.

· March 4, 2026: Banks in Tripura, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Odisha, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh will remain closed for the second day of Holi festivities.

Additionally, the government has mandated that February salaries and pensions be paid out before the celebration. According to a statement from news agency PTI, February 28, 2026 (Saturday) has been designated a working day, while March 3 will be a holiday for staff.