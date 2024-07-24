Credit rating agencies upbeat on India's fiscal consolidation plan

Global credit rating agencies gave a thumbs up to the FY25 Budget, lauding the government's firm commitment to deficit reduction, with Moody’s Ratings noting that the Budget is credit positive.

“Policy continuity is reflected in the government’s capital spending on infrastructure which remains around 23 per cent of total expenditure, although this remains below the 24 per cent spending on interest payments. Overall, the Budget is credit positive as it is expected to keep fiscal deficits at around 4.9 per cent of GDP, lower than the 5.1 per cent of GDP announced in the interim Budget. This places the government's goal of achieving a 4.5 per cent of GDP deficit by financial 2025-26 within reach,” Moody’s Ratings said in a statement. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

S&P Global Ratings said that India’s final Budget is consistent with its expectation of the government’s commitment to fiscal consolidation and the lower central deficit target is in line with its forecast of the general government deficit at 7.9 per cent of GDP for FY25.

“Likewise, the unchanged allocation of Rs 11.1 trillion to capital expenditure signals the (prime minister Narendra) Modi administration’s continued focus on infrastructure investment -- which we view as supportive of long-term economic growth. We envisage the proposed tax cuts for foreign companies and initiatives to spur job creation to sustain investments,” it added.

S&P revised India’s sovereign credit outlook to positive from stable in May, keeping intact its lowest investment grade rating. Moody’s and Fitch Ratings have kept India’s outlook unchanged at stable with the same sovereign credit rating.

Fitch Ratings in a statement said that the FY25 Budget demonstrated the government's ongoing firm commitment to deficit reduction while keeping an eye towards growth by maintaining its capex push.

“Revising lower the FY25 deficit target provides a clear signal of this commitment to deficit reduction, as it puts the bulk of the excess RBI dividend towards lowering the deficit rather than accommodating new spending. This new deficit target is also below the 5.4 per cent target we forecast when we last affirmed India’s ‘BBB-’ rating with a stable outlook in January 2024,” it added.

However, Fitch said public finance metrics remain a relative weakness in India’s credit profile, with the fiscal deficit, interest-to-revenue, and debt ratios still high compared to peers. “Sustained fiscal consolidation, which supports a downward trajectory in the government debt ratio over the medium term, would be supportive of India’s credit profile, particularly when combined with the current positive momentum on macroeconomic performance and external finances. We will continue to assess the impact the gradual improvement in the fiscal outlook will have on the medium-term debt trajectory as a key factor in our ongoing monitoring of India’s rating,” it added.

Moody’s said taking into consideration the latest Budget estimates, it projects general government debt to stabilize above 80 per cent of GDP over the next three years, down from 89.3 per cent in FY21. “We also forecast general government interest payments to fall to around 24 per cent of general government revenue over the next two years from over 28 per cent in financial 2020-21, although this remains much higher than the median 8.7 per cent recorded by Baa-rated peers,” it said.