Eco Survey calls for new trade roadmap for India amid rising protectionism

The economic survey on Friday called for a new strategic trade roadmap for India due to rising protectionism and heightened uncertainty, amid a shift in global trade dynamics.

To address these challenges, the survey suggested that India needs to remain competitive, enhance its participation in global supply chains, cut trade costs, and improve facilitation to boost export competitiveness. On the brighter side, India can increase its share in overseas markets despite trade tensions if the government and the private sector focus on quality and efficiency.

The survey warned that while tariffs have declined globally, non-tariff policy measures have increased across countries, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, further fuelled by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. While non-tariff measures (NTMs) implemented by countries aim to protect public health and the environment, they often increase compliance costs for exporters.

It flagged that, going forward, the imposition of climate-change-related NTMs initiated by the European Union (EU) is expected to hurt exporters in emerging economies such as China, India, and Turkey. These include restrictive trade policies such as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).

“In short, it is hard to shake off the conclusion that both CBAM and EUDR are trade protection measures garbed in the language of climate and environment. The game and the end goals are the same, but the tactics keep changing. Labour standards, gender, democracy, emissions, and deforestation—the innovative list will keep evolving with time…Today’s developed countries do not conform to the standards that they expect from developing countries at a similar stage of development,” the survey said.

These regulations are expected to kick in in less than a year and have the potential to restrict India’s exports and widen the current account deficit.

This comes at a time when net foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country is declining, mainly due to successful exits by foreign investors, incentives offered by many governments for investments to stay onshore, and higher interest rates in hard currencies, the survey said.

Even as gross FDI inflows showed higher growth in the first eight months of the current financial year, rising 17.9 per cent on-year to $55.6 billion, a surge in repatriation has curtailed the expansion in net FDI.

It also suggested that India should stop merely wooing FDI and instead focus on making itself more attractive to foreign investors. “For example, most sectors in the country are open to foreign investors under the automatic route. The large amount of repatriations, as witnessed in the data, also suggests that it is easy to transfer the returns on investment made in India,” the survey said.

Dependence on China

The survey also flagged China's dominant role in global manufacturing and energy transition ecosystems. For instance, several solar equipment manufacturers significantly depend on Chinese supply chains and related services. “The single-source concentration risk in several product areas exposes India to potential supply chain disruptions, price fluctuations, and currency risks,” it said.

Further, it also highlighted China’s significant share of critical mineral processing and production globally across key commodities such as nickel, cobalt, and lithium. China is responsible for processing 65 per cent, 68 per cent, and 60 per cent of the global output, respectively. Similarly, in the case of rare earth minerals, China contributes 63 per cent of global mining and 90 per cent of global processing output.

Tariff policies

The survey further said that an increased emphasis on free trade and enhanced collaboration in international trade policies have resulted in reduced border tariffs among nations. For instance, between 2000 and 2024, India's average tariff rates decreased from 48.9 per cent to 17.3 per cent.

“At a broader level, India's import tariff policy has evolved over time, balancing domestic policy goals with the need to integrate into the global economy. Tariffs vary by sector, with considerations such as protecting sensitive industries from foreign competition…Over time, several efforts have been made to rationalise tariffs further and address the inverted duty structures,” it said.