Climate adaptation key; India must continue using coal for energy security

The Economic Survey, for the second consecutive year, has placed climate action as a key metric for policymaking across all socio-economic sectors. While the survey once again lauded India for outperforming developed nations in mitigation efforts, it also warned against relying on China to fuel its own energy transition ambitions. The survey further stressed the need to continue using fossil fuels to ensure India’s energy security.

Burn coal but bet on low-emission tech as well

Tabled in Parliament on Friday, the survey reiterated the government's stance that continued investments in hydrocarbons are essential to meet India’s energy needs.

“There is no valid economic rationale for shutting down coal plants in India, leaving huge investments underutilised and stranded, without a dependable alternative in place,” the survey stated.

The survey cited experiences from developed economies to caution against shutting down thermal energy plants without adequate technological alternatives that ensure a stable energy supply.

The curbing of further investments in traditional fossil fuels has been a major issue in recent years. In May 2022, G7 countries agreed to end taxpayer funding for overseas oil, gas, and coal projects. However, India has consistently argued against restricting investments in expanding or exploring new hydrocarbon resources at platforms such as the G20 and COP summits.

Investment in Advanced Ultra Super Critical (AUSC) power plants and battery storage were among the top recommendations in the survey to ensure a reliable renewable energy supply. The survey also called for a mission-mode approach to developing the nascent carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) technology.

India is currently the third-largest emitter of CO2, after China and the United States. However, the survey pointed out that India’s emissions remain significantly lower than China’s and the US’s, which are responsible for 28 per cent and 15 per cent of total global emissions, respectively.

Reliance on China for energy transition not viable

The survey also highlighted the risks associated with India's increasing dependence on China for raw and finished materials in the green energy sector.

“India has ambitious goals for energy transition despite being one of the lowest per capita emitters of greenhouse gases. However, reliance on China-made goods to achieve that transition adds to the complexity of the challenge,” the survey stated.

Energy transition plans must consider geopolitical vulnerabilities and avoid deepening India’s dependence on external sources for critical imports, it noted.

“As the world navigates the challenges of climate change, the road to energy transition runs through China,” the survey said.

“The dominance of China in the environmental goods sector deserves serious consideration. China accounts for over 80 per cent of global solar panel manufacturing at all stages—polysilicon, ingots, wafers, cells, and modules. Interestingly, this is more than double China’s share of global photovoltaic (PV) demand. While this has significantly reduced the cost of solar PV equipment worldwide, the geographical concentration in global supply chains also creates supply disruption risks,” it added.

The survey urged India to leverage its best resources, advanced technologies, and expertise to accelerate its journey toward becoming a developed nation by 2047 while ensuring a low-carbon pathway.

On climate action, the survey reiterated India’s Panchamrit climate commitments made at COP26 in the UK.

"Given the backdrop of declining global financial commitments to support climate action in developing countries, India must increasingly prioritise building resilience to safeguard the benefits of its rapid economic growth against climate-induced setbacks," the survey stated.