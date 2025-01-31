Eco Survey calls for climate-resistant farming, expanding irrigation

Indian farming should be made “free, empowered and emboldened” to move away from water-dependent crops, said the Economic Survey for 2024-25 as it called for expanding irrigation and investments in agriculture research to tackle climate change.

It said that agricultural income has increased 5.23 per cent annually in the past decade, compared to 6.24 per cent for non-agricultural income and 5.80 per cent for the overall economy and suggested policy reforms to discourage overproduction of cereals while boosting output of pulses and edible oils.

“Most studies have suggested that droughts and heat waves negatively impact agricultural productivity compared to floods and cold waves in India. It is, therefore, pertinent to increase the area under irrigation and diversify towards heat and water-resistant crops,” said the survey on Friday.

Quoting a study in Indian districts for nine key crops during the kharif season, the survey said that it found a strong link between significant rainfall shortfalls and substantial crop yield losses.

This statistical phenomenon is known as lower tail dependence, indicating that the correlation between yield losses and rainfall deficits is stronger for extreme rainfall deficiencies than for minor variations.

“Other studies have indicated that a potential 2°C rise in annual temperature and a 7 per cent increase in annual rainfall by 2099 could lead to an 8-12 per cent decline in Indian agricultural productivity,” the survey said.

Quoting another study that last year examined the impact of drip irrigation on five horticultural crops — brinjal, tomato, banana, watermelon, and mango — in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read

The survey said that the study found that drip irrigation enhances agricultural outcomes.

“Compared to flood irrigation, it reduces water consumption by 39-55 per cent and boosts crop yields by 33-41 per cent due to targeted water delivery. This efficiency translates to substantial economic benefits for farmers, with profit margins increasing by 52.92-114.50 per cent depending on the crop (e.g., brinjal, mango),” the survey found.

It devoted a full chapter on how extreme weather events are rising in India and the impact that it could have on the farm sector.

The survey said that investment in research and development, especially on climate-resistant varieties, improved agriculture practices, diversification to high-yield and climate-resilient crops, and micro-irrigation, can yield sustainable long-term benefits.

“The widespread adoption of digital technologies in agriculture will unlock further possibilities for enhancing productivity,” the survey found.

The survey also batted for consistent and stable growth of agriculture at around 5 per cent, with a 20 per cent share of overall GVA (gross value added) in the economy, that would contribute one per cent growth to GVA.

“Agriculture will then absorb surplus labour even as output per worker and output per hectare rise,” the survey said

While various initiatives have helped India’s agriculture and allied services to grow under challenging circumstances, the good news is that there is still significant untapped growth potential.

The right set of policies across all levels of government can reduce the overproduction of cereals and address the underproduction of pulses and edible oil. The survey called for allowing India’s farmers to receive price signals from the market unimpeded, with separate mechanisms designed to take care of the cost-of-living impact on deserving households for specified durations.