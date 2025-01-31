States need to focus on business reforms on a priority basis to achieve faster growth in industrial or service sectors where they have natural advantages, the Economic Survey 2024-25, released on Saturday, said.

"States should make it easier for businesses to commence operations, grow, and even close if deemed inevitable by the entrepreneur. Allowing economic activity as far as possible and getting out of the way will foster faster convergence of living standards and per capita incomes," the survey said.

Making a case for Ease of Doing Business 2.0, the survey said states need to remove prohibitions on women from working in factory processes, set legal safeguards for penalties and enforcement, and reduce electricity tariff markups for industrial users.

"States impose a high markup on the sale of electricity to industries. This high markup discourages industries from formally operating and growing over time. Across states, industrial users can pay a 10–25 per cent markup over the cost of electricity supply. Other countries impose lower rates for electricity use," the survey said.

The survey also highlighted that developmental disparities across states have always been a matter of keen attention, bringing convergence of per capita incomes and living standards into policy focus.

"However, convergence does not mean convergence in every sector, because different states will have comparative advantages in different sectors—be it dairying and farming, manufacturing, conventional or medical tourism, software, financial sector, or any other activity," the survey said.

Industrial concentration and regional disparities

The mining sector contributes about 8 per cent to the total industrial output. As expected, mining activity is highly concentrated, with the top five states—Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Odisha—accounting for about 60 per cent of the all-state mining gross state value added (GSVA).

The survey noted that a high level of dependence on industrial sectors does not necessarily reflect a high level of industrial development.

"Only a few states like Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh are able to capitalise on their high level of dependence on the industrial sector to generate reasonable levels of income for their people," the survey added.

Four states—the western states of Gujarat and Maharashtra and the southern states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu—account for about 43 per cent of the total industrial GSVA. In contrast, six states of the Northeast (excluding Sikkim and Assam) account for only 0.7 per cent of the industrial GVA.

"There is a need to focus on industrial strategies appropriate to unique geographies like the Northeast," the survey said.

Industry perspectives on regulatory reforms

Chandrajit Banerjee, director general, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), said the survey has aptly suggested that states adopt risk-based regulations, follow simplified licensing, and introduce business-friendly policies.

"Its guidance to states in this direction, for identifying areas of deregulation, comparing them with other states and countries, and assessing its effect on individual enterprises, would be extremely helpful in rationalising the regulatory burden on industry," he added.