Economists ask govt to bring FY25 fiscal deficit target down from 5.1%

Economists ask govt to bring FY25 fiscal deficit target down from 5.1%

The survey drew responses from leading economists representing the industry, banking, and financial services sector

Fiscal deficit
Image: Shutterstock
Ruchika Chitravanshi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 2:59 PM IST
The government should use the fiscal headroom, achieved due to the RBI dividend, to increase spending on social sector schemes, especially to support the rural economy, leading economists said in the Economic Outlook Survey released by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FICCI) on Thursday.

The economists suggested that the fiscal deficit target for FY25 could be slightly lowered from the 5.1 per cent estimate laid out in the Interim Budget earlier this year.

The survey projected India's annual median GDP growth for FY25 at 7 per cent and indicated that the upcoming budget is expected to introduce comprehensive measures to boost employment and enhance workforce capabilities, such as the Employment-Linked Incentive Scheme and an urban version of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

The economists said that the agricultural sector is expected to receive significant attention. The FICCI survey has projected the agriculture sector’s growth to improve to 3.7 per cent this financial year from 1.4 per cent in FY24.



The economists proposed the creation of reform-linked incentives for states to implement agricultural reforms and improve efficiency. Implementing adaptive measures against climate effects, improving storage infrastructure, and establishing a price forecasting mechanism for non-MSP crops are among the other suggestions made by the economists.

On the taxation front, the economists are expecting potential revisions in tax rates to boost disposable income and stimulate consumption, particularly for individuals in the lower income brackets.

“Further, it was suggested that enhancing limits under Section 80C and similar provisions could encourage long-term savings and investment,” the FICCI survey said.

Economists expect the budget to focus on creating a more conducive environment for manufacturing growth through the expansion of the Production-Linked Incentive scheme to include more labour-intensive sectors and component manufacturing.

The introduction of interest subvention for middle-class housing schemes, potentially administered through agencies like the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO), was also a suggestion from some of the participants, the FICCI Economic Outlook Survey said.

According to the survey results, median GDP growth is estimated at 6.8 per cent and 7.2 per cent in Q1 FY25 and Q2 FY25 respectively.
First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

