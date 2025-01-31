Excessive financialisation can hurt the economy: Economic Survey

The Economic Survey 2024-25 identified financialisation as a risk and stated that such a phenomenon had resulted in unprecedented levels of public and private sector debt in developed economies.

“One critical risk to guard against is the dominance of financial markets in shaping policy and macroeconomic outcomes, a phenomenon known as 'financialisation’,” the survey said.

Observing that “Excessive financialisation can hurt the economy,” the report said India should strive to maintain a fine balance between financial sector development and growth on the one hand and financialisation on the other, as the country aligns its financial system with its economic aspirations for 2047.

The report said the Indian financial sector is currently undergoing a transformative period marked by several emerging trends and noted an increase in the share of consumer credit in overall credit extended by banks and a rise in non-bank financing options.

“The Indian financial sector is currently at a pivotal moment. The traditional dominance of banks in providing credit is beginning to decline, and other participants and products in the financial sector are increasingly filling this role,” it said.

The report noted a sharp rise in the share of consumer credit in overall credit extended by banks. Between FY14 and FY24, the share of consumer credit in total bank credit increased from 18.3 per cent to 32.4 per cent.

At the same time, banks' share in total credit declined from 77 per cent in FY11 to 58 per cent in FY22.

Observing that the credit-to-GDP ratio is a key statistic to evaluate where an economy stands in the financial cycle, the survey said that despite double-digit growth in bank credit post-April 2022, the credit-to-GDP ratio remains below the trend line, indicating that the recent growth in bank credit is sustainable.

The report also highlighted the risks associated with using artificial intelligence (AI) in the banking system.

“Lack of transparency can lead to trust concerns and challenges in validating the fairness and accuracy of AI decisions, making it challenging to audit or interpret the algorithms that drive decisions.”

Other risks associated with the increasing use of AI include human resource risks, cyber risks, third-party dependencies, and service provider concentration.

The report also stated that for India to achieve a 7–8 per cent growth rate over the next decade, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) must continuously evolve and improve.

“The next step towards IBC reform is to improve operational efficiencies to speed up the resolution process, especially for MSMEs, for whom legal costs can be substantial,” it said.

On the corporate bond market, the report said that in the April–December 2024 period, the corporate debt market gained significant traction, with the value of corporate bond issuances standing at Rs 7.3 trillion. The average monthly issuance stood at Rs 80,000 crore, higher than the Rs 66,000 crore average in the corresponding period of the previous year.

According to the survey, private placements remained the preferred channel for corporates, accounting for 99.1 per cent of total resources mobilised through the bond market.

“An overwhelming majority of corporate bond issuance happens through the route of private placement, which actively deters the participation of retail investors,” the survey noted.

In FY24, public placement of corporate bonds stood at Rs 19,000 crore, while private placement accounted for around Rs 8.38 trillion.

The survey said insurance services received the highest foreign direct investment (FDI) in the services sector during the April–September period of FY25. The segment accrued more than 62 per cent of the $5.7 billion worth of equity inflows into the services sector. This was followed by the financial sector, which received 18 per cent of the total FDI inflows in the services sector.

Total FDI equity inflows in H1FY25 stood at $29.8 billion. The insurance sector was opened to foreign investors with an FDI limit of up to 26 per cent in 2000. The limit was increased to 49 per cent in 2015 and to 74 per cent in 2021.

Moots setting up regulatory impact assessment body

The Economic Survey floated the idea of institutionalising regulatory impact assessments of financial sector regulators by setting up an independent agency housed within the regulator, reporting to the board rather than the management.

“It can provide an impartial and objective assessment of regulatory processes and outcomes, including the economic and social impacts of regulations,” the survey said.

The survey noted that such a move would signal that regulators are willing to adhere to the principles they expect regulatory entities to follow. It would also strengthen the credibility of regulatory processes and improve the acceptance of proposed measures.

The financial sector is primarily governed through independent regulatory bodies (IRBs)—the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI)—with the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) overseeing financial stability and promoting inter-regulatory coordination.

“Given the country’s low financial literacy and lower-middle-income status, ensuring stability is essential to prevent systemic risks and protect consumers,” the survey said, adding that this should not come at the expense of stifling creativity, innovation, or healthy market dynamics.