Govt bond yields dip 8 bps after lower than expected fiscal deficit target

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government gilt fell by eight basis points following the announcement of a lower-than-expected fiscal deficit target for financial year 2024-25 by the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, during her budget speech.

The net and gross borrowing figures for the next financial year were also lower than anticipated.

The government has pegged the fiscal deficit target at 5.1 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), compared with the market expectation of 5.2 to 5.4 per cent of the GDP.

The yield on the benchmark gilt was trading at 7.06 per cent at 1230 IST on Thursday, down from 7.14 per cent on Wednesday. However, market participants noted that the yield might not decline below 7.05 per cent as traders might engage in profit-taking at this level.

"The market rallied due to the lower-than-expected fiscal deficit target. The market had anticipated a figure around 5.2 to 5.4 per cent (of GDP)," a dealer at a state-owned bank commented. "There is profit-taking by nationalised and foreign banks around the 7.05 per cent level," he added.

The gross and net market borrowings for 2024-25 are estimated at Rs 14.13 trillion and Rs 11.75 trillion, respectively.

"Both figures are less than those in 2023-24," Sitharaman stated.

Foreign banks had accumulated government gilts when the yield on the benchmark gilt was around 7.20 per cent.

"The unexpectedly lower fiscal deficit target for FY25 at 5.1 per cent of GDP in India is likely to trigger a positive initial response in the bond market, with yields potentially declining. This development may lead to a short-term rally," observed Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner of Rockfort Fincap LLP. "Expect the 10-year bond yield to range between 7.05 and 7.12 per cent until the Monetary Policy Committee Policy," he added.

Meanwhile, the rupee strengthened to Rs 82.92 against the dollar as exporters sold dollars following a decline in the price of Brent crude oil to $81.00 per barrel, driven by faltering demand in China and a build-up of US inventories. Additionally, the US Federal Reserve's decision to maintain the funds rate at 5.25 to 5.50 per cent supported market sentiment.