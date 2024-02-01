Interim Budget: Capital expenditure's share of total spends at 30-yr high

The government has allocated a larger portion of the Interim Budget to construct long-term assets such as roads and railways than has been witnessed in 30 years.

Capital expenditure's share is anticipated to be 23.3 per cent, according to the budget estimates for Financial Year 2024-25 (FY25). It is the highest allocation since FY95 Budget, when it was at 24 per cent. The absolute figure for capital expenditure of Rs 11.1 trillion is the highest ever recorded, continuing the increasing trend observed in recent years, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) and budget documents.

Capital expenditure funds create long-term assets like roads and railways, while revenue expenditure covers costs such as salaries and other routine expenses.

"Building on the substantial tripling of the capital expenditure outlay in the past four years, resulting in a significant multiplier effect on economic growth and job creation, the outlay for the next year is being increased by 11.1 per cent… or 3.4 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product," said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech.

Analysts had said that the necessity for fiscal prudence might impact capital expenditure.

According to a January 2024 Economy Watch report by EY India, there may be a need to reduce overall government spending and that could affect capital expenditure.

"The scope for cutting growth in revenue expenditure may be limited since it is already quite restrained. In the first eight months of the financial year, this growth rate was 3.6 per cent. The primary adjustment will need to be in terms of capital expenditure growth, which was 31 per cent during April-November 2023," said the report.

Increased government expenditure is likely to attract private investment, according to a January 15 Asia Economics report from the global financial firm Morgan Stanley.

"While we anticipate that the momentum of public capital expenditure (i.e., growth rates of central government capital expenditure spending) will moderate after a period of strong performance, we still expect it to remain relatively robust," said the report.