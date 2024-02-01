Budget 2024: FM promises 20 mn more rural houses, hikes MGNREGA allocation

The interim Budget 2024-25, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, promises to build 20 million houses in rural areas over the next five years.

This reinforces the current dispensation’s commitment to building tangible assets in the rural economy.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Grameen got a budgetary allocation of Rs 80,671 crore, which was a whopping 49 per cent more than the Revised Estimate (RE) of FY24 but same as the Budget Estimates (BE) of FY24.

Not only did the MGNREGS scheme get a Budgetary allocation of Rs 86,000 crore, which was same as the RE of FY24, but it was significantly higher than the BE of FY24.

Being a demand-driven scheme, the higher BE for FY25, that too when a new full Budget is expected to be presented in June after the general elections, reflects the continued weakness in the rural job market.

"I think the main reason is that the economy has not entirely recovered from the shock of Covid. The formal economy did relatively well during the pandemic, but the same was not the case for the informal economy. Though agricultural production was not as badly affected as manufacturing or services during the pandemic, workers who lost their jobs in other sectors ended up in agriculture or self-employment as fallback options. The fallback option includes MGNREGA. Hence, the share of agriculture and self-employment in the total workforce increased during the pandemic, and for women, it is still higher than it was before Covid," Amit Basole, professor of economics and head of Centre for Sustainable Employment at Azim Premji University in Bengaluru had told Business Standard few months back.

Among the other schemes, Jal Jeevan Mission that promises piped water to rural houses, gets an allocation of almost Rs 70,613 crore in FY25, the same as FY24.

On agriculture, the much-awaited hike in PM-KISAN disbursement did not happen while the finance minister promised a host of other benefits for farmers. These include an ‘atmanirbhar Bharat abhiyan’ for oilseeds, which builds on a similar proposal mooted in the last full Budget.

Schemes for dairy development, fisheries and value addition in farming also got a leg up in the interim Budget.

On the subsidies front, the fertiliser subsidy for FY25 has been pegged at Rs 2.02 trillion, which is marginally 3 per cent less than the RE of FY24. It reflects the government’s optimism that urea, DAP and other fertiliser prices will remain lower than their current levels in FY25.

“In FY24, the RE pegs fertiliser subsidy at Rs 1.89 trillion, which is slightly higher than the BE of Rs 1.75 trillion as the government allocated Rs 13,000 crore through the supplementary route. However, my estimate is that actual expenditure will be somewhere around Rs 2 trillion in FY24,” a senior industry executive said.

The food subsidy has been pegged at Rs 2.05 trillion, which is slightly lower than FY24 as expenditure on free food grains scheme while fuel subsidy has been pegged at Rs 11,925 crore. This is almost the same as the RE of FY24 but significantly higher than the BE of FY23 due to extension of the Ujjwala scheme for women.