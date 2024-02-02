Highway construction likely to reach 13K km in FY24: Highways secretary

Highways secretary Anurag Jain said on Friday the Ministry of Road and Highways (MoRTH) is looking to double its FY24 numbers in the last three months of the financial year to construct 13,000 kilometres (km) of national highways. It seeks to award 10,000 km of projects to maintain the pace of infrastructure development. Edited excerpts:

What does the Interim Budget signify for the road transport and highway ministry?

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

At Rs 2.72 trillion, our capital expenditure increased by 5 per cent. The base has been so high — our budget increased by three times in the last four years. That too, when the fiscal deficit is likely to come down to 5.1 per cent and well in line with the fiscal glidepath. The estimates are very realistic. The multiplier effect of infrastructure on the economy is visible in industrialisation and manufacturing, and keeping us resilient to global headwinds.