Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Venezuela's Caracas bourse defies crisis; IBC Index up 84% since US move

Venezuela's Caracas bourse defies crisis; IBC Index up 84% since US move

In a further development, President Trump announced that Venezuela's interim authorities would provide between 30 million and 50 million barrels of high-quality

Venezuela crisis: Maduro says helicopter dropped grenades on Supreme Court

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro. Photo: Reuters

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 3:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Venezuelan's Caracas Stock Exchange’s main index (IBC) surged sharply on January 6, climbing nearly 50 per cent following a series of dramatic developments in Venezuela. The rally came just days after a covert US military operation resulted in the capture of South American country's President Nicolás Maduro.

US-Venezuela crisis at glance

On January 3, the US launched a major intervention in Venezuela, capturing President Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The operation, dubbed “Operation Absolute Resolve,” saw the couple detained and transported to New York, where they face charges of narco-terrorism and drug trafficking. 
 
This military action follows months of escalating pressure from the US on Maduro’s government, which had already faced increasing restrictions on its oil exports due to a blockade imposed by the Trump administration in mid-December. The blockade severely curtailed Venezuela’s ability to ship its substantial oil reserves, stored in tanks and tankers, and is seen as part of broader efforts to weaken the Maduro regime.
 

IBC index soars amidst crisis

Despite the country’s political turmoil, the IBC index has skyrocketed by nearly 84 per cent since the capture of President Maduro. In the period from December 23, when US President Donald Trump intensified sanctions against the Venezuelan government, the index has surged by 148 per cent. This sharp rally reflects growing investor optimism regarding potential sanctions relief and the possibility of an economic rebound.
 
It’s worth noting that the Caracas Stock Exchange has low liquidity and a limited public float, meaning price movements are often more volatile than those seen in larger, more diversified markets.

Also Read

Deposed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

What's happening in Venezuela after Nicolas Maduro's capture by US forces?

Oil imports constituted 89 per cent of India’s total expenditure on Russian fuels, with coal making up the rest. (Representative Image)

Up to 50 mn barrels of Venezuela oil to US: Impact on China, oil prices

Russian oil tanker, Russian tanker

Venezuela crisis: Russia sends submarine to escort tanker chased by US

Donald Trump, Trump

'He tried to imitate my dance': Trump mocks Maduro after Venezuela raid

oil, pipeline, crude oil

Here's how Russia is cashing in on Venezuelan crisis following US strikes

 
Investor optimism following the US intervention is largely rooted in expectations of a major economic overhaul. The Trump administration has hinted at involving major US energy companies to help restore Venezuela’s crumbling oil infrastructure, which holds the world’s largest proven oil reserves. Many investors are betting that the fall of the Maduro government could pave the way for a relaxation of international sanctions and a revival of the country’s key oil sector. 

US-Venezuela crisis latest updates

In a further development, President Trump announced that Venezuela’s interim authorities would provide between 30 million and 50 million barrels of high-quality, sanctioned oil to the US at market prices. In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump explained that the proceeds from the oil sale would be under his control and would benefit both the Venezuelan and US populations.
 
“This oil will be sold at its market price, and that money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America,” Trump wrote, outlining plans for how the funds would be used to support both nations.   ALSO READ: US to receive 30-50 million barrels of Venezuelan oil, says Trump
 

More From This Section

Technical picks: BEL, BDL, GRSE, HAL, MTAR Tech top defence stock bets by Choice Broking ahead of Budget 2026.

BEL, HAL, GRSE among 5 defence stocks to buy ahead of Budget 2026: Analysts

Stock Market LIVE, January 7, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 250 pts; Nifty below 26,100; PC Jeweller up 6%, Cipla slips 4%

Balu Forge share price fell on January 7, 2026

Balu Forge Industries shares extend losses to fifth session; here's why

Shares of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) have gained about 5 per cent over the past week on better-than-expected June quarter (Q1FY25) performance, hopes of a recovery in discretionary demand, and margin gains going ahead.

Avenue Supermarts surges 5%, logs sharpest intra-day rally in 5 months

Morgan Stanley India market strategy

Morgan Stanley sees Sensex at 107,000 by Dec 2026; valuations, macro key

Topics : Venezuela Venezuela Crisis Venezuela economy Global Markets US Attack

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayH-1B Visa Elimination BillGold and Silver Rate TodayJana Nayagan Advance BookingICC Rejects Bangladesh RequestUS Move on Venezuela OilPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon