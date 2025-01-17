FY25 seafood exports cross Rs 60,000 cr, govt eyes duty cuts in Budget 2025

India’s seafood industry exports surpassed Rs 60,000 crore so far in financial year 2024-25 (FY25), the Ministry of Finance announced on Friday, adding proposals to cut customs duties, among other measures to enhance the sector’s global competitiveness. This announcement comes in the run-up to the Union Budget 2025 , poised for February 1, 2025.

Frozen shrimp emerged as the star performer, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total seafood exports, the ministry said.

India shipped 1.78 million metric tonnes of seafood in the last financial year FY24, valued at Rs 60,523.89 crore, despite facing challenges in major export markets. This represented a 2.67 per cent increase in volume at the end of FY24 compared to the previous year.

In order to increase India’s seafood exports, the government has proposed reducing the Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on several key inputs for shrimp and fish feed production to just 5 per cent. This move includes reductions in broodstock, polychaete worms, and various feed components.

Additionally, customs duty exemptions will apply to several inputs used in manufacturing shrimp and fish feed.

Key tax reforms for marine products

The central board of indirect taxes and customs (CBIC) has already implemented several tax reforms to support the aquaculture industry:

Mineral and vitamin premixes : BCD reduced to 5 per cent for these essential feed ingredients.

: BCD reduced to 5 per cent for these essential feed ingredients. Aquatic feed components : Tax reductions on krill meal, fish lipid oil, crude fish oil, algal prime (flour), and algal oil.

: Tax reductions on krill meal, fish lipid oil, crude fish oil, algal prime (flour), and algal oil. Research and development : To encourage innovation, BCD on insect meal and single-cell protein derived from natural gas has been reduced.

: To encourage innovation, BCD on insect meal and single-cell protein derived from natural gas has been reduced. Aquatic feed manufacturing: The BCD on prawn and shrimp feed, as well as fish feed, has also been cut to 5 per cent.

US leads Indian seafood exports

Last financial year, the United States continued to remain India’s top importer, accounting for 34.53 per cent of the total export value ($2.55 billion). Frozen shrimp was the most popular product, making up 91.9 per cent of exports to the US.

China emerged as the second-largest market importing 451,000 metric tonnes worth $1.38 billion. Japan ranked third, followed by Vietnam, Thailand, Canada, Spain, Belgium, UAE, and Italy, respectively.