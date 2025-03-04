Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Budget / News / Jan Vishwas Bill 2.0: Govt working to boost trust-based governance, says FM

Jan Vishwas Bill 2.0: Govt working to boost trust-based governance, says FM

Govt plans to bring Jan Vishwas Bill 2.0 to decriminalise over 100 provisions, said FM Sitharaman at a post-Budget webinar on 'Regulatory, Investment and EODB reforms'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the post-budget webinar on 'Regulatory, Investment and Ease of Doing Business Reforms' via video conferencing (Photo: X/ @nsitharamanoffc)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 6:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday that the government is committed to simplifying regulatory processes and is set to introduce Jan Vishwas Bill 2.0 to decriminalise over 100 provisions. She was addressing a post-Budget webinar via video conferencing on 'Regulatory, Investment and EODB (ease of doing business) reforms’.
 
The union finance minister said that in a bid to improve ease of doing business, the government is steadfast in reducing regulatory burden and enhancing trust-based governance. “Through the Budget announcements, we are taking various steps towards making India a seamless and export-friendly economy, one where the businesses are free to work on innovation and expansion, and not on paperwork and penalties,” she said.
 
She further said that decriminalisation of business-related loss reduces the legal risks, allowing Indian industries to operate with greater confidence. “Robust manufacturing sector, free from unnecessary regulatory bottlenecks will further attract both domestic and foreign investments, driving economic growth and positioning India as a global player. Our government has over 42,000 compliance removed and over 3,700 legal provisions have been decriminalised since 2014. Will bring Jan Vishwas Bill 2.0 to further decriminalise over 100 provisions in various laws to further simplify processes for businesses,” she said.
Jan Vishwas Bill 2.0

Also Read

Economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth gets additional charge of revenue dept

Sitharaman urges civil accounts officers to simplify Govt's annual accounts

BS Manthan: A thought-provoking day-1 of insights on economy, policies

FinMin defers performance review meeting with heads of PSU banks to Mar 5

BS Manthan: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to speak on India in the new world order

 
In her Budget 2025 speech, FM said the government will introduce the Jan Vishwas Bill 2.0 to decriminalise over 100 more outdated legal provisions to promote the ease of doing business in the country.
 
The announcement follows the success of the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2023, which decriminalised over 180 legal provisions, including copyright, trademarks, patents, and geographical indications of goods act, replacing penalties for minor offences with monetary fines. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Chhattisgarh Budget gives 'GATI' to infrastructure, industrial growth

Bihar govt tables Rs 3.17 trn Budget, proposes women-centric schemes

Bihar Budget: Tejashwi demands Rs 2,500 monthly cash aid for poor women

Andhra Pradesh govt unveils Rs 3.22 trn welfare-focused Budget for FY26

Union Budget aims to build healthy economy with long-term vision: Mandaviya

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanFinance MinistryEase of Doing Businessforeign investments in IndiaBudget 2025

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story