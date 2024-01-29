Modi 2.0 expenditure: Govt spend on education, health remains low





It is challenging to directly apply the main trends given by Saez to Indian conditions.

For instance, while spending on education and health care by the Centre remained low, food subsidies swelled during the Covid-hit 2020-21, which can also be taken as an indication of the social state. However, it is currently being rationalised compared to the 15.42 per cent of the total expenditure that the food subsidy accounted for in the Covid-struck year.

The food subsidy accounted for 7.62 per cent in 2021-22, being brought down to 6.85 the next year (RE), and 4.38 per cent in the current financial year (BE). The subsidy projected for FY24 as a proportion to total expenditure is almost the same as 4.04 per cent in the pre-pandemic year of FY20. However, it is likely to further rise in RE as the government extended free food grains to 800 million people for the next five years, including the last quarter of FY24. Similarly, there are government-run schemes for farmers such as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, for poor women such as Ujjwala, housing schemes for the low and moderate-income class, etc.