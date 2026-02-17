Madhya Pradesh's GSDP estimated to grow at 11.14%: Economic Survey

The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Madhya Pradesh is estimated to grow at 11.14 per cent in 2025–26, according to the Economic Survey presented by the state government in the Assembly on Tuesday.

The per capita income is projected to rise to ₹169,050. In 2011–12, it was only ₹38,497.

Presenting the Economic Survey, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Jagdish Deora said that the state has set an example of balanced and inclusive development with farsighted economic policies. He stated that in the advance estimates for 2025–26, the state’s GSDP at current prices is assessed at ₹16,69,750 crore, which shows an 11.14 per cent increase compared to ₹15,02,428 crore in 2024–25.

Similarly, at constant (2011–12) prices, the GSDP is estimated at ₹781,911 crore, reflecting a real growth of 8.04 per cent. He emphasised that economic expansion is not merely the result of price increases, but of actual growth in production and activities. Agriculture and animal husbandry also show signs of improvement in the state’s economy. The contribution of crops to Gross State Value Added in 2025–26 is estimated at around 6.38 per cent, while the share of livestock has increased from 7.08 per cent to 7.22 per cent. From a fiscal perspective, the state is attempting to maintain balance. According to the budget estimates for 2025–26, the fiscal deficit is expected to remain at 4.6 per cent.