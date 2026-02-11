UP govt tables ₹9.12 trillion annual Budget with a 12.9% yearly increase

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the Budget allocated more than ₹43,000 crore for new projects, while ₹2 trillion have been provided for capex to create fresh infrastructure.
In his post-budget media briefing, the chief minister said the Budget was dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious 'Vikshit Bharat@2047 Mission' and to position Uttar Pradesh as India’s growth engine.
“Uttar Pradesh has transformed from a BIMARU (economically laggard) state to a breakthrough state. The Budget will actualise people's aspirations, foster public welfare, attract investment, generate jobs for youth, empower women, and give wings to our goal of making the state a $1 trillion economy by 2030,” he added.