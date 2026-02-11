UP govt tables ₹9.12 trillion annual Budget with a 12.9% yearly increase

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday presented over ₹9.12 trillion Annual Budget for the financial year 2026-27 (FY27), a 12.9 per cent increase as compared to the previous year, with a push for infrastructure development, education, agriculture and medical sectors.

Tabled by state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna in Vidhan Sabha, the Budget allocates 12.4 per cent, 9 per cent and 6 per cent for education, agriculture and medical sectors, respectively.

Besides this, the Budget has provided liberal grants toward infrastructure projects, with the capital expenditure pegged at 19.5 per cent.

“Uttar Pradesh has transformed from a BIMARU (economically laggard) state to a breakthrough state. The Budget will actualise people's aspirations, foster public welfare, attract investment, generate jobs for youth, empower women, and give wings to our goal of making the state a $1 trillion economy by 2030,” he added.

In his post-budget media briefing, the chief minister said the Budget was dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious 'Vikshit Bharat@2047 Mission' and to position Uttar Pradesh as India’s growth engine.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the Budget allocated more than ₹43,000 crore for new projects, while ₹2 trillion have been provided for capex to create fresh infrastructure.

He announced that a women entrepreneur credit card scheme is being launched, and marketing centres modelled on the ‘SHE Mart Mission’ will be developed apart from hostels for working women.

“Due to robust fiscal management in the last nine years, we have brought down the state's public debt ratio, curbed tax leakages while refraining from imposing fresh tax,” the CM noted.

The state's fiscal deficit is estimated at ₹1.18 trillion, which is 2.98 per cent of the year's estimated gross state domestic product (GSDP), thus taming it below the mandated Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) norm of less than 3 per cent.

The chief minister said that in nine years, UP's Budget quantum has increased three-folds for the country's most populous state.

Earlier, Khanna, while presenting the Budget, said UP’s nominal GSDP was estimated at ₹30.25 trillion in 2024-25, which was a growth of 13.4 per cent over the previous financial year 2023-24. The state’s GSDP is estimated to touch ₹36 trillion in 2025-26.

The total estimated receipts in the Budget are to the tune of ₹8.48 trillion, of which revenue receipts pertain to ₹7.29 trillion and capital account receipts of ₹1.19 trillion.