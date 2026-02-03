MSDE may launch new entrepreneurship scheme for students: Budget documents

MSDE’s budgetary allocation increased 265.7 per cent this year compared to the revised estimates for 2025-26. The ministry was allocated Rs 9,885.8 crore for 2026-27, while it was allocated Rs 6,100.1 crore last year. Of this, it spent only Rs 2,703.54 crore, which is 44.32 per cent of the budgetary allocation.
This year, the largest outlay under the ministry has gone to the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM SETU) scheme at Rs 6,140.5 crore.
The Stand-Up India 2.0 scheme was preceded by the Stand-Up India scheme, launched in 2016 and valid till March 2025. The scheme facilitated over 2.75 lakh loans to SC/ST and women entrepreneurs across the country, including 1,92,217 loans amounting to Rs 43,884.41 crore to women entrepreneurs as of March 2025, according to a Rajya Sabha response by the Minister of State (Independent Charge) at MSDE, Jayant Chaudhary.