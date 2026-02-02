Would like defence spending at 2.5% of GDP in 5 years: Rajesh Kumar Singh

Allocation for defence in the Union Budget this year reversed the trend of its share in gross domestic product (GDP) declining. It has risen to nearly 2 per cent, at ₹7.85 trillion, for 2026-27 (FY27), compared with 1.91 per cent in FY26. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh tells Bhaswar Kumar how to analyse the first defence Budget after Operation Sindoor. Edited excerpts:

From the point of view of the Ministry of Defence (MoD), we would like to see defence expenditure rise to 2.5 per cent of GDP over the next five years. This will mean a 15-20 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over that period. Of course, the Budget is an annual exercise, and we will work with the Ministry of Finance to move towards this goal. For its part, the MoD has ensured effective utilisation, ensuring that funds are not surrendered, and will continue to do so. This will strengthen our case.