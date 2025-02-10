Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Budget / News / Parliament Budget Session LIVE updates: New Income Tax Bill likely to be tabled in Lok Sabha
LiveNew Update

Parliament Budget Session LIVE updates: New Income Tax Bill likely to be tabled in Lok Sabha

Parliament Budget Session: Catch all the Parliament updates here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Parliament
File image

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 11:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Feb 6 launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying the grand old party's political model is based on a "mixture of lies, appeasement, nepotism."
 
Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Rajya Sahba, PM Modi said it would be a "huge mistake" to expect the Congress upholding "sabka saath, sabka vikas (together with all, development for all)."  
 
"It is beyond their thinking and it also doesn't suit their roadmap because the whole party is dedicated only to one family," PM Modi said.
 
Highlighting the success of his government’s development model, the prime minister said, "The people of the nation have tested, understood and supported our model of development. Our model of development is 'nation first'." 
 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26. The key highlight of the Budget was the revision in the income tax slab under the new regime

Key Events

11:33 AM

Is govt taking any measures to prevent large-scale auctioning of gold?: DMK MP Kanimozhi

11:27 AM

Parliament update: Question Hour commences in Lok Sabha

11:20 AM

Parliament resumes proceedings

11:00 AM

Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Proceedings to begin shortly

11:33 AM

Is govt taking any measures to prevent large-scale auctioning of gold?: DMK MP Kanimozhi

DMK MP Kanimozhi questions  if it is taking any measures to prevent large-scale auctioning of gold, noting recent instances of this by NBFCs. Pankaj Chaudhary, MoS for Finance, stated that that in September 2024, the RBI instructed all organisations to keep an eye on their gold loan portfolios.

11:27 AM

Parliament update: Question Hour commences in Lok Sabha

11:20 AM

Parliament resumes proceedings

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have resumed proceedings today at 11 am. 

11:00 AM

Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Proceedings to begin shortly

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to table the New Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha today. The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the New Income Tax Bill on Friday.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanParliamentBJPBudget session

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News