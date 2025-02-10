Parliament Budget Session LIVE updates: New Income Tax Bill likely to be tabled in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Feb 6 launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying the grand old party's political model is based on a "mixture of lies, appeasement, nepotism."

Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Rajya Sahba, PM Modi said it would be a "huge mistake" to expect the Congress upholding "sabka saath, sabka vikas (together with all, development for all)."

"It is beyond their thinking and it also doesn't suit their roadmap because the whole party is dedicated only to one family," PM Modi said.

Highlighting the success of his government’s development model, the prime minister said, "The people of the nation have tested, understood and supported our model of development. Our model of development is 'nation first'."