South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE T20 WC semi-final 1: Can NZ outwit unbeaten SA? Toss at 6:30

The first semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 promises a blockbuster encounter as South Africa lock horns with New Zealand at Eden Gardens in Kolkata tonight. With both teams still chasing their maiden T20 World Cup title, a place in the final, and a shot at history, is on the line.

South Africa enter the knockout clash as the form side of the tournament, yet to taste defeat and riding a wave of confidence. Their batting unit has consistently provided solid platforms, while the bowling attack, led by a disciplined pace battery, has delivered at crucial moments. Captain Aiden Markram has been central to their success and is closing in on significant milestones, just 52 runs shy of 2000 T20I runs and 32 away from becoming the first South African to score 300 runs in a single T20 World Cup edition.

New Zealand’s path to the semis has been more dramatic. A setback in their final Super 8 fixture meant they had to rely on other results, but they scraped through and now have a chance to rewrite their story. Having already fallen to South Africa earlier in the tournament, the Black Caps will look to flip the script when it matters most.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026: What happens if SA vs NZ semifinal match gets washed out? Personal landmarks are also within reach. Quinton de Kock needs 35 runs to move past Aaron Finch’s 3120 T20I tally, while Ish Sodhi is three wickets away from becoming New Zealand’s leading T20I wicket-taker.

South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-final 1: Probable Playing 11

South Africa playing 11: Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

New Zealand playing 11: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-final 1 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the T20 WC semi-final 1 between South Africa and New Zealand will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast: Star Sports will telecast the ICC Men's T20 World Cup matches in India.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming: The matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.