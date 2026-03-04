Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 08:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,67,610; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,94,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,67,610; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,94,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,53,640

gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,67,760. Image: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 8:40 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,67,610, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,94,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,53,640. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,67,610 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,68,700 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,67,760.
 
  

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,53,640, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,54,640 in Chennai.
              
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,790. 
                     
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,94,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹3,14,900.
 
US gold prices drifted lower on Tuesday, weighed by a stronger dollar and dimming prospects for rate cuts as inflation ​concerns intensified amid fears of a potentially prolonged Middle East ​conflict.
 
Spot gold was down 3.6 per cent at $5,137.00 an ounce as of 1907 GMT. ‌Prices hit an over four-week high in the previous session.
 
US gold futures settled 3.5 per cent lower at $5,123.70.
 
Spot silver fell 6.6 per cent to $83.50 an ounce after climbing to a more than four-week high on Monday.
 
Elsewhere, platinum lost 8.4 per cent to $2,108.51 ‌and palladium shed ​5.6 per cent to $1,667.41.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 8:39 AM IST

