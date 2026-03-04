Stocks to Watch: Dabur, Adani Ports, Cipla, JSW Cement, Allied Blenders

Stocks to Watch Today, March 04, 2026: Indian equity markets are likely to face bearish pressure as global stocks were rattled after oil prices surged, with Iran widening its attacks in West Asia.

The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was down 530 points at 24,451 as of 7:40 AM, a session after the benchmarks fell over 1 per cent.

Stocks continue to see fallout after the US and Israel fired missiles across Iran last week, with the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei being killed . Iran responded with strikes against Israel, as well as US bases and other targets in states including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait and Bahrain.

Global oil price benchmark Brent crude has risen as much as 18 per cent over two sessions, moving above $85 a barrel intraday for the first time since July 2024. Trump said the US will provide insurance guarantees and naval escorts to ensure safe passage for vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

Asian stock market tumbled, with South Korea's Kospi plunging 13 per cent in the last two sessions. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 3 per cent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 2 per cent. On Wall Street, the key indices fell nearly 1 per cent amid geopolitical tensions. THe S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were lower by 0.94 per cent and 1.02 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch during today's session:

Dabur India: The FMCG major has signed a definitive agreement to The FMCG major has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a minority stake in RAS Beauty Private Limited for ₹60 crore under its Dabur Ventures initiative, marking its entry into the luxury skincare D2C segment.

Adani Ports: The Adani group company handled 42.5 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) cargo in February 2026, up 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), driven by containers and dry cargo. Year-to-date volumes rose 11 per cent to 454.7 MMT. Rail volumes grew, while GPWIS volumes declined marginally.

Allied Blenders and Distillers: The company will acquire up to 50 per cent stake in Kion Blenders, making it a subsidiary. The ₹300 crore Vizianagaram distillery project aims to boost capacity, margins and supply security.

Servotech Renewable: The company said its ₹73.70 crore NREDCAP rooftop solar order has been closed after revised payment and commercial terms. The company withdrew its bank guarantee and recognised no revenue or financial obligation.

Cipla: The pharm firm has entered a 60:40 joint venture with Kemwell Biopharma Private Limited to develop, manufacture and commercialise biologics in India, including licensing, imports and exports.

JSW Cement: The cement makoer was declared the preferred bidder for the Sikilangso Limestone Block (Part A & B) in Umrangso, Dima Hasao district, Assam, following a government e-auction, with each block spanning 200 hectares.

MAS Financial Services: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted approval to undertake factoring business. The licence enables the company to commence and carry on factoring operations, subject to prescribed conditions.

Venus Remedies: The company said promoter entities Sunev Pharma and Spine Software approved a merger scheme, with Sunev’s 17.21 per cent stake to vest in Spine. The internal restructuring will not alter company control.

IOL Chemicals: The company has expanded Ethyl Acetate capacity to 1,20,000 MT per annum with ₹4 crore capex, and Acetic Anhydride capacity to 32,000 MT per annum with ₹5.71 crore investment, funded through internal accruals.

AGI Infra: The company said its board has approved opening the issue on March 4, 2026, and fixed the floor price at ₹2,274.825 per equity share, following earlier board and shareholder approvals.