Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals 500 pts fall at open; Asia mkts decline on US-Iran conflict
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday: The GIFT Nifty indicated another gap down open for Indian benchmark indices as the US and Iran conflict continued to deepen
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, March 4, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Indian benchmark indices may open sharply down due to continued selling in global equities amid US-Iran war worries. The GIFT Nifty was quoting at 24,431, down 551.20 or 2.21 per cent as of 7:25 AM.
India’s financial markets were closed on Tuesday for Holi.
Asian markets declined for three days in a row, with South Korea’s Kospi dropping 7 per cent in early trade on Wednesday. The index slumped 6.6 per cent to 5,406.64 so far.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined as much as 3.23 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively. In China, market participants will focus on the annual parliamentary meeting, scheduled to start on Wednesday, for fresh economic and development related announcements.
Overnight, the US share indices ended off their day’s low after US President Donald Trump assured the security of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 ended 0.83 per cent and 0.94 per cent down, respectively.
Brent oil futures were trading around $82 per barrel as traders continued to worry about supply disruptions despite Trump’s assurance. There’s a fair amount of uncertainty about when the conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran, which led to deeper tension in the entire Middle East, would end.
Gold futures prices rose nearly 1 per cent to $5,174.74 on Wednesday so far as the geopolitical tensions kept the demand for the precious metal steady.
IPO Today
Sedemac Mechatronics’ initial public offer will open for subscription on Wednesday. The IPO is a book-build issue of ₹1,087.45 crore, which includes both fresh issue and offer for sale. The mainboard IPO will close on Friday.
Acetech E-Commer IPO will enter its final day of bidding on Wednesday. The allotment for the IPO will be finalised on Thursday. The tentative listing date is March 9.
8:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market view
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Gift Nifty is indicating another round of a big gap-down opening, following a knee-jerk reaction in global equity markets amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Volatility is expected to remain on the higher side. Technically, sustained trading below the 24,600 spot level might drag indices toward 24,300–24,000 levels in the near term.
View by: Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, derivatives and technical research, Globe Capital Market
8:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Kotak Sec picks ICICI Bank, Vedanta preferred bets of analyst
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Kotak Securities Equity Research Head Shrikant Chouhan suggested placing bets on ICICI Bank and Vedanta. Read more.
8:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dabur, Adani Ports, Cipla, JSW Cement, oil and gas stocks in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dabur India, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Cipla, and JSW Cement shares along with oil and gas stocks were may remain in focus. Read more.
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold prices rise in Asia session
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold future prices rose in Asia session as searing the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East kept the demand for the precious metal steady.
Gold future prices were trading 1.23 per cent higher at $5,186.41 an ounce as of 8:15 AM.
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent oil futures trading near $82 amid US-Iran conflict
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent oil futures were trading around $82 per barrel as traders continued to worry about supply disruptions despite Trump’s assurance. There’s a fair amount of uncertainty about when the conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran, which led to deeper tension in the entire Middle East, would end.
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: South Korea's Kospi falls 7%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: South Korea’s Kospi dropped nearly 7 per cent in early trade on Wednesday as the US and Israil's war on Iran deepened, sparking worries over global inflation due to concern about oil prices. The index slumped 6.6 per cent to 5,406.64 so far.
Markets in Japan, mainland China, and Hong Kong were trading lower. The Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng fell as much as 3.7 per cent and 1.7 per cent, down respectively. CSI 300 declined 0.9 per cent so far.
7:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stocks settle off day's low as Trump assures insurance
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Overnight, the US share indices ended off their day’s low after US President Donald Trump assured the security of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 ended 0.83 per cent and 0.94 per cent down, respectively.
7:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers. Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for stock market coverage.
First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 7:54 AM IST