Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals 500 pts fall at open; Asia mkts decline on US-Iran conflict

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, March 4, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Indian benchmark indices may open sharply down due to continued selling in global equities amid US-Iran war worries. The The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Indian benchmark indices may open sharply down due to continued selling in global equities amid US-Iran war worries. The GIFT Nifty was quoting at 24,431, down 551.20 or 2.21 per cent as of 7:25 AM.

India’s financial markets were closed on Tuesday for Holi.

Asian markets declined for three days in a row, with South Korea’s Kospi dropping 7 per cent in early trade on Wednesday. The index slumped 6.6 per cent to 5,406.64 so far.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined as much as 3.23 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively. In China, market participants will focus on the annual parliamentary meeting, scheduled to start on Wednesday, for fresh economic and development related announcements.

Brent oil futures were trading around $82 per barrel as traders continued to worry about supply disruptions despite Trump’s assurance. There’s a fair amount of uncertainty about when the conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran, which led to deeper tension in the entire Middle East, would end.