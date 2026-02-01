TCS-TDS changes: TCS cuts on LRS, tour packages to ease upfront cash outgo

From October 1, 2026, resident individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) buying property from a non-resident Indian (NRI) will not have to obtain a tax deduction and collection account number (TAN). They will be allowed to deduct tax deducted at source (TDS) using a permanent account number (PAN). “It reduces the compliance burden by eliminating the need for a one-time TAN registration and subsequent quarterly filings for what is often a single transaction,” said Abhishek Kumar, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)-registered investment adviser and founder, SahajMoney.com.