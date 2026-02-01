Budget 2026: Telecom sector's FY27 revenue expected to be ₹1.17 trillion

The government is expecting revenues of ₹1.17 trillion from the telecom sector in 2026-27 (FY26), over 16 per cent lower than the ₹1.4 trillion under revised estimates (RE) for FY26. The FY26 RE, however, is about 42 per cent higher than the ₹82,442 crore projected in the Union Budget for FY26.

According to details in the non-tax revenue proceeds, ₹1.77 trillion in the RE for FY26 was reduced by ₹36,950 crore — the amount corresponding to Vodafone Idea’s (Vi’s) spectrum auction dues which the government converted into equity in 2025, taking its total ownership in the debt-laden telecom service provider to 48.9 per cent and becoming its single largest shareholder.