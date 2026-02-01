Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Budget / News / Budget 2026 proposes seven high-speed rail corridors linking growth cities

Budget 2026 proposes seven high-speed rail corridors linking growth cities

Budget 2026 outlines seven high-speed rail corridors linking cities such as Mumbai-Pune and Delhi-Varanasi, aiming to cut travel time, reduce carbon emissions and support balanced regional development

Budget 2026
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2026 in Parliament. (Photo: Sansad TV)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 11:59 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
In a major push towards environmentally sustainable and faster passenger transport, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced plans to develop seven high-speed rail corridors linking cities that act as key growth connectors, as part of Budget 2026, tabled in Parliament.

Which high-speed rail corridors were announced in Budget 2026?

The seven high-speed rail corridors proposed under Budget 2026 are:
  • Mumbai–Pune High-Speed Rail Corridor
  • Pune–Hyderabad High-Speed Rail Corridor
  • Hyderabad–Bengaluru High-Speed Rail Corridor
  • Hyderabad–Chennai High-Speed Rail Corridor
  • Chennai–Bengaluru High-Speed Rail Corridor
  • Delhi–Varanasi High-Speed Rail Corridor
  • Varanasi–Siliguri High-Speed Rail Corridor
Together, these routes are expected to connect India’s financial centres, technology hubs, manufacturing clusters and emerging urban regions through faster and more environmentally sustainable passenger transport.
 
“In order to promote environmentally sustainable passenger systems, we will develop seven high-speed rail corridors between cities as growth connectors,” Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget. The corridors, she added, are aimed at reducing travel time, cutting carbon emissions and supporting balanced regional development.

How the rail corridors fit into Budget 2026’s urban push

The announcement signals a broader infrastructure push under Budget 2026, with the government continuing its focus on cities with populations above five lakh, including tier-2 and tier-3 centres. Improved connectivity between such cities is expected to ease congestion in metros while unlocking new economic opportunities across regions.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Budget 2026: Capex target will be raised to ₹12.2 trn for FY27, says FM

Why Budget 2026 GDP and inflation numbers may change within weeks

Union Budget 2026 bets ₹10,000 crore on domestic container manufacturing

Budget 2026: Govt to roll out Semiconductor Mission 2.0 with ₹40,000 cr

Budget 2026: Biopharma Shakti plan aims to make India a biologics hub

Topics :Budget 2026Railways India's infrastructureinfrastructure projects

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story