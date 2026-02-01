Budget 2026 proposes seven high-speed rail corridors linking growth cities

In a major push towards environmentally sustainable and faster passenger transport, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced plans to develop seven high-speed rail corridors linking cities that act as key growth connectors, as part of Budget 2026, tabled in Parliament.

Which high-speed rail corridors were announced in Budget 2026?

The seven high-speed rail corridors proposed under Budget 2026 are:

Mumbai–Pune High-Speed Rail Corridor

Pune–Hyderabad High-Speed Rail Corridor

Hyderabad–Bengaluru High-Speed Rail Corridor

Hyderabad–Chennai High-Speed Rail Corridor

Chennai–Bengaluru High-Speed Rail Corridor

Delhi–Varanasi High-Speed Rail Corridor

Varanasi–Siliguri High-Speed Rail Corridor

Together, these routes are expected to connect India’s financial centres, technology hubs, manufacturing clusters and emerging urban regions through faster and more environmentally sustainable passenger transport.